Huawei pushes back Mate 70 debut to mid-to-late Q4 this year

The launching of the anticipated Huawei Mate 70 is reportedly delayed and moved to the fourth quarter of 2024.

That’s according to a recent post on Weibo by a reliable leaker, Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, the lineup will instead debut in the middle or late part of the quarter. No explanations were provided for the decision.

On a positive note, DCS shared some details about the lineup, including a 1.5K LTPO OLED, an OmniVision OV50K main camera sensor, and a bigger battery but “less than” 6000mAh capacity.

The tipster also seemingly confirmed that the series will be powered by Huawei’s new HarmonyOS NEXT OS and a better chip. According to earlier reports, Huawei will be using an enhanced Kirin SoC in its upcoming Mate 70 series. According to a claim, the chip could register up to 1 million points in a benchmark test (probably AnTuTu). If true, it means that the Mate 70 series will get a huge performance improvement over its predecessor, with the Kirin 9000s-powered Mate 60 Pro only obtaining around 700,000 points on AnTuTu.