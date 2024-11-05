Huawei to introduce Mate 70 Ultimate Design instead of RS model

A reputable leaker claims that instead of the earlier rumored Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate, the series will instead welcome the Huawei Mate 70 Ultimate Design model.

Huawei is expected to introduce another set of new flagship creations through the Mate 70 series soon. Huawei’s Richard Yu confirmed that the series would arrive this month. Although the executive didn’t share the specific date, leaker Digital Chat Station said that the Huawei Mate 70 series is “expected to be released around November 19.”

Now, the tipster is back with more details about the lineup. According to earlier reports, the series will include the vanilla Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro Plus. The fourth model was earlier named the Mate 70 RS Ultimate. However, DCS noted that it would instead be monickered as the Huawei Mate 70 (UD) Ultimate Design.

According to a leaked image of the model in the past, it will feature a rear octagonal camera module, which its predecessor also has. However, the unit (alongside the other models in the leaked photos) was allegedly based on a prototype. With this, we suggest readers take the matter with a pinch of salt.

The Huawei Mate 70 Ultimate Design reportedly has a 16GB/512GB configuration (other options are expected), which will sell for CN¥10999. The Mate 70, meanwhile, is said to feature a quad-curved display with a 3D facial recognition feature in the center, an elliptical camera islands on the back, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in the power button, flat metal side frames, a single periscope lens, and non-metal battery cover. The entire series is also expected to use more local parts than its predecessor and the Pura 70 series.

