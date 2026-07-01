Huawei Mate 90 series reportedly launching earlier vs. predecessor

According to a new tip, the Huawei Mate 90 series will debut a month earlier than the Mate 80 lineup.

The Huawei Mate 80 series was unveiled in November last year. Now, it seems the Chinese giant is planning to make some adjustments to its flagship debuts this year, as a new leak says the upcoming Mate lineup will now launch in September.

The exact reason behind the move is not detailed in the leak. Yet, it seems to be a logical move for the brand, especially since some flagship lineups are rumored to launch in the same month. In addition to the Xiaomi 18 series, the Vivo X500 and Oppo Find X10 lineups are also said to debut in September.

According to earlier reports, the Huawei Mate 90 series will also soon adopt a teleconverter attachment. The smartphone series itself is also said to adopt a new design. This is somewhat expected, especially if the lineup is indeed getting a teleconverter support. Tipsters claimed that the high-end Pro Max and RS models will have upgraded camera systems. A tipster noted that there would be two 50MP periscope telephoto cameras, with one featuring 10x optical zoom. The series is also said to be getting ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors soon.

Via