Huawei Mate X6 now in global market with €2K price tag

The Huawei Mate X6 is finally in the global market for €1,999.

The news follows the local arrival of the Mate X6 in China last month. However, the phone comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration for the global market, and fans will have to wait until January 6 to get their units.

The Huawei Mate X6 houses a Kirin 9020 chip inside, which is also found in the new Huawei Mate 70 phones. It comes in a slimmer body at 4.6mm, albeit heavier at 239g. In other sections, nonetheless, the Huawei Mate X6 impresses, especially in its foldable 7.93″ LTPO display with a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 2440 x 2240px resolution, and 1800nits peak brightness. The external display, on the other hand, is a 6.45″ LTPO OLED, which can deliver up to 2500nits of peak brightness.

Here are the other details of the Huawei Mate X6: