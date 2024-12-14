Huawei Mate X6 now in global market with €2K price tag

The Huawei Mate X6 is finally in the global market for €1,999.
The news follows the local arrival of the Mate X6 in China last month. However, the phone comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration for the global market, and fans will have to wait until January 6 to get their units.
The Huawei Mate X6 houses a Kirin 9020 chip inside, which is also found in the new Huawei Mate 70 phones. It comes in a slimmer body at 4.6mm, albeit heavier at 239g. In other sections, nonetheless, the Huawei Mate X6 impresses, especially in its foldable 7.93″ LTPO display with a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 2440 x 2240px resolution, and 1800nits peak brightness. The external display, on the other hand, is a 6.45″ LTPO OLED, which can deliver up to 2500nits of peak brightness.
Here are the other details of the Huawei Mate X6:
- Unfolded: 4.6mm / Folded: 9.9mm
- Kirin 9020
- 12GB/512GB
- 7.93″ foldable main OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 2240px resolution
- 6.45″ external 3D quad-curved OLED with 1-120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate and 2440 × 1080px resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture and OIS) + 40MP ultrawide (F2.2) + 48MP telephoto (F3.0, OIS, and up to 4x optical zoom) + 1.5 million multi-spectral Red Maple camera
- Selfie Camera: 8MP with F2.2 aperture (both for internal and external selfie units)
- 5110mAh battery
- 66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging
- HarmonyOS 4.3 / HarmonyOS 5.0
- IPX8 rating
- Nebula Gray, Nebula Red, and Black colors