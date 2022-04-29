HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 Launched: HUAWEI’s new foldable phone!

HUAWEI’s new foldable smartphone HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 launched. Foldable smartphones have been on the market since 2018, and HUAWEI’s first foldable product is the HUAWEI Mate X, which the company unveiled in 2019. The first foldable devices had unusable designs, but the design of the new products has been improved and is useful compared to a concept design.

HUAWEI’s problems with the USA have hindered the production of smartphones, and therefore the production of new foldable HUAWEI products has become difficult. The foldable product released before the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is the HUAWEI Mate X2 and is equipped with the Kirin 9000 chipset. Although a year has passed, there is no performance increase in the foldable HUAWEI Mate series, the new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 launched with the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset is a chipset that can compete with Kirin 9000, there is not much difference between them.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 launched with flagship-class specs

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, which was introduced about a year ago. The Snapdragon 888 is still a powerful chipset, but it is starting to become outdated. Also, it is not a 5G-supported version; the Mate Xs 2 only supports 4G connections. The reason for using the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset is the shortage of chip supply due to the embargo.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset is supported by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It uses the highest standards of RAM and storage ever introduced. The read/write speeds of the UFS 3.1 storage can keep up with NVME SSDs. HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 launched with a very powerful display, it has one of the best displays among foldable phones. The 7.8-inch OLED display has a resolution of 2480×2200 and supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It supports 240 Hz touch sampling rate as well as high refresh rate. The display of the new Mate Xs 2 is equipped with 1440 Hz PWM dimming. The screen is equipped with an anti-reflective nanocoating.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has an excellent camera setup. It has a main camera with a resolution of 50 MP, a secondary camera that can take 13 MP ultra-wide-angle photos, and an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The camera performance of the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is at a level that can be rated high in DXOMARK, allowing vivid and detailed photos to be taken in all conditions.

In terms of battery performance, it has extremely good battery and charging technology for a foldable smartphone. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 Standard Edition comes with a 4600 mAh capacity battery, while the Collector’s Edition comes with a 4880 mAh capacity battery. Along with a high-capacity battery, fast charging is a must. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 launched with 66W fast charging and can be charged to 90% in 30 minutes.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 Price

All HUAWEI foldable smartphones have been released globally. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 was first launched in China, but will soon be available globally. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is priced at 9,999 yuan for the 8/256 GB version, 11,499 yuan for the 8/512 GB version, and 12,999 yuan for the 12/512 GB Collector’s Edition.