Huawei reveals Mate XTs colors, configs as pre-orders start

The Huawei Mate XTs is now available for pre-order in China. In line with this, the brand confirmed the colorways and configuration options for the model.

Huawei’s second trifold model will debut on September 4. After China, the phone is expected to be offered in other global markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Cambodia.

Ahead of its first unveiling, the Chinese giant has already started accepting pre-orders for the model. In China, the phone is said to be available in 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, with its price starting at CN¥19,999. To recall, the OG trifold also has a base price of CN¥19,999 in China when it was launched.

Its colors, on the other hand, include Red, Black, Purple, and White. However, Huawei only revealed the Crimson Purple and White variants in its recent clips.

According to earlier reports, the trifold will support eSIM in China. It allegedly has a Kirin 9020 chip, a satellite communication feature, a 50MP main camera with a variable aperture, a periscope telephoto unit, and stylus support.

Stay tuned for updates!

Sources 1, 2