Huawei Mate XTs launches… Here are the details

Huawei’s second trifold model, the Huawei Mate XTs, has finally arrived.

Huawei secured huge success by introducing the first trifold model in the market, the Mate XT. According to reports, the phone sold more than 500,000 units despite its steep pricing. Now, the brand is back with its second trifold.

While the Mate XTs only offers minor upgrades over its predecessor, it might still charm the market as Huawei still enjoys the throne as the only brand to sell trifold models. Moreover, the new device has new white and purple colorways.

The Honor smartphone comes in 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB configurations, priced at CN¥17,999, CN¥19,999, and CN¥21,999, respectively. Currently, the phone is still in China, but it is expected to arrive in the global markets in the coming months.

Here are more details about the Huawei Mate XTs:

298g

3.8mm (unfolded), 12.8mm (folded)

Kirin 9020

16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB

10.2” 3K 90Hz LTPO OLED with 1800nits peak brightness

7.9″ dual 2232 × 2048px LTPO OLED

6.4″ single 2232 × 1008px LTPO OLED

50MP 24mm main camera with variable f/1.4 to f/4.0 aperture and OIS + 40MP 13mm RYYB ultrawide + 12MP 125mm RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS + 1.5MP Red Maple camera

8MP selfie camera

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless and 7.5W reverse wireless charging

HarmonyOS 5.1

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Black, Red, Purple, and White

Source