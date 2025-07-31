Huawei Mate XTs reportedly launching on Sept. 12 with CN¥20K price tag

A new leak divulges the alleged specific launch date and price tag of the Huawei Mate XT trifold model.

The original Mate XT reportedly brought Huawei huge success globally. The most recent leak claimed that the total number of unit sales for the model reached around 500,000 despite the steep pricing. As such, it is no surprise that the Chinese brand is planning to give it a successor.

According to a new leak, the phone would be unveiled in China on September 12, which is around the same month its predecessor was introduced last year. Interestingly, this date coincides with the week Apple is set to announce its iPhone 17 series.

Meanwhile, its price tag is reportedly around CN¥20,000, which could mean Huawei will not apply a price hike in the upcoming trifold model. To recall, the OG trifold also has a base price of CN¥19,999 in China when it was launched.

According to earlier leaks, the Huawei Mate XTs will be offered in black, red, white, and purple colorways. The phone is also said to come with the new Kirin 9020 chip, Tiantong satellite communication support, and a camera system with a 50MP main camera with variable aperture and a periscope telephoto unit.

Like the current Huawei trifold, the Mate XTs will be offered in other global markets after China, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Cambodia.

