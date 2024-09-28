Huawei announces Nova 12 Vitality Edition 4G’s Ice Blue, Glacier White colors in China

Huawei has given the Huawei Nova 12 Vitality Edition 4G a makeover by dressing it in new Ice Blue and Glacier White designs.

The Huawei Nova 12 Vitality Edition was launched months ago in China in Sakura White, Gold Black, and a darker blue color. Now, fans can choose from two more additions to the model’s color section.

The Ice Blue and Glacier White colors give the Huawei Nova 12 Vitality Edition a textured yet shiny look in the back panels. Aside from those details, the model has remained unchanged, including its flat 6.88mm design and internals.

To recall, the 4G smartphone offers the following details:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

256GB and 512GB storage options

6.7″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with in-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 60MP

4500mAh battery

66W charging

Harmony OS 4.0

