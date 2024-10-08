Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro configurations, key details leak

A new leak has revealed the configurations and some of the key features of the Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro models.

The Nova 13 series is expected to arrive this month. While the company still has no words about it, leaks indicate that its launch is just around the corner. According to the latest leak, it could be on October 22.

In the latest news about the series, a leaker shared material that is believed to be for the Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro. The account claims that it is for the Honor Magic 7 series. Yet, based on the details and conversation of the participants in the thread, the leak directly points to the Kirin 9010-powered Nova devices instead.

According to the leak, the Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro will get the following details:

Huawei Nova 13

12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

Under-display optical fingerprint scanner

Selfie Camera: 60MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP

100W charging

Starry Black, Green, Feather White, and Feather Purple colors

Glass back

Huawei Nova 13 Pro

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations

Under-display optical fingerprint scanner

Selfie Camera: 60MP + 8MP

Rear Camera: 50MP RYYB + 12MP + 8MP

100W charging

Glass back

