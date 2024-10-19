More Huawei Nova 13 Pro specs, Geekbench scores leak

The specifications of the Huawei Nova 13 Pro have leaked online ahead of the series’ official unveiling on October 22.

Huawei will announce the vanilla Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro next Tuesday. Both phones are now available for reservations on Vmall. Both come in White, Black, Purple, and Green color options. The vanilla model is available in 256GB and 512GB options. The Pro model also has the same variants, but it comes with an extra 1TB option.

The listings also reveal the official designs of the two, but aside from these, no other details about the phone have been shared.

Thankfully, reputable tipster Digital Chat Station is here again to reveal some significant details about the series, specifically the Huawei Nova 13 Pro model.

In his recent post, the leaker shared the device’s Geekbench listing and scores as well as its key details.

According to the account, the Huawei Nova 13 Pro is powered by a Kirin 8000 processor and 12GB RAM (other options are expected). It also reportedly sports a 1.5K equal-depth quad-curved display, 60MP selfie camera, triple camera setup with 50MP variable aperture, 100W fast charging, HarmonyOS 4.2, and support for the Beidou satellite messaging feature.

The listing shows that the phone was tested on Geekbench 6, where it scored 997 and 2900 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The news follows an earlier leak revealing some of the details about the Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro, including:

Huawei Nova 13

12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

Under-display optical fingerprint scanner

Selfie Camera: 60MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP

100W charging

Starry Black, Green, Feather White, and Feather Purple colors

Glass back

Huawei Nova 13 Pro

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB configurations

Under-display optical fingerprint scanner

Selfie Camera: 60MP + 8MP

Rear Camera: 50MP RYYB + 12MP + 8MP

100W charging

Glass back

Via