Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro reservations now available; Designs, colors, storage options revealed

The Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro are now available for reservations. To this end, Huawei has revealed their official designs, colors, and storage options.

The two upcoming Nova models will debut on October 22. In preparation for the event, the Chinese smartphone giant has started accepting reservations for the Huawei Nova 13 and Huawei Nova 13 Pro via Vmall. While the phones’ actual specifications are not yet available, some crucial details have already been posted on the platform.

The devices still carry the iconic vertical pill-shaped camera island designs on their backs. However, the two phones sport different designs and lens setups. Nonetheless, both are available in White, Black, Purple, and Green.

The vanilla model is available in 256GB and 512GB options. The Pro model also has the same variants, but it comes with an extra 1TB option.

As mentioned before, the specifications of the phones are not yet available, but earlier leaks claimed that the two will offer:

Huawei Nova 13

12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations

Under-display optical fingerprint scanner

Selfie Camera: 60MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP

100W charging

Starry Black, Green, Feather White, and Feather Purple colors

Glass back

Huawei Nova 13 Pro