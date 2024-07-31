Huawei Nova Flip to get Kirin 9 SoC, 15.08mm folded measurement, more

As the wait for the Huawei Nova Flip continues, more leaks about the foldable surface online.

The latest wave of leaks comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. In a recent post, the tipster echoed several details leaked about the Huawei Nova Flip, including the phone’s 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup, 4400mAh battery, and 66W charging. However, DCS added more information to the leaks this week by sharing some specific details.

To start, the account shared that the Huawei Nova Flip Kirin 9 series chip. DCS also provided more details about the phone’s displays, which reportedly include a 6.94″ main LTPO screen with a 2690x1136p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Outside, the tipster revealed that there will be a 2.14″ 60Hz secondary display.

The account also delved into the details of the camera department, sharing that the main unit will be a 50MP RYYB with a 1/1.56″ lens and an f/1.9 aperture. It will be paired with an 8MP ultrawide with a 2cm super macro. Moreover, DCS reiterated that there will be a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

DCS claimed that a 1TB storage option could be available. Currently, the phone has 256GB and 512GB options, so it is unknown if a 1TB storage variant really exists. However, this is not impossible, especially since brands sometimes offer their models in special editions with 1TB storage.

DCS also shared that the foldable will come in leather and glass design options. As per the account, the former will have 15.08mm folded and 6.88mm unfolded thickness measurements and 195g weight. For the glass version, the leaker revealed that it would weigh 199g and measure 15.12mm and 6.9mm when folded and unfolded, respectively.

The leak added to the details we already know about the phone, including: