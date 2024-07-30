Huawei Nova Flip reportedly comes with Kirin 5G chip, 6.9″ main display, 4000mAh battery, 4 colors

A new leak has revealed several key details about the upcoming Huawei Nova Flip.

The Huawei Nova Flip will be the first foldable phone in the Nova series. The brand has already confirmed the phone’s arrival in China on August 6. The official design was revealed in the company’s first video clip teaser.

According to the video, the Nova Flip will boast flat side frames while its back panel will have slightly curved edges. The main display will also be flat and will have a centered punch-hole cutout in the upper section for the selfie camera. In the back, the phone will have a rectangular camera island that will house the lenses, a flash unit, and a square external display with curved corners. Its middle frame, meanwhile, is revealed to be made of metal.

In the clip, a green variant of the phone is featured. Now, a new leak reveals that the Huawei Nova Flip will also be available in three more color options: pink, white, and black. As per the images shared, the black variant will come with a textured back panel for its design.

Aside from those, the leaker account @raihanhan121 shared on X other significant details about the Nova Flip, including: