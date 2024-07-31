Huawei starts Nova Flip pre-orders in China, confirms colors, storage options

Huawei has already started accepting pre-orders for its Huawei Nova Flip model in China. To this end, the company confirmed several key details of the phone, including its four color options, storage variants, and more.

The Huawei Nova Flip will debut in China on August 6. To prepare for the date, the company is already accepting pre-orders for the first foldable Nova model. According to the company’s website in China, the phone comes with 12GB RAM, and there is an option for either 256GB or 512GB storage. As for the color, it is available in New Green, Cherry Pink, Zero White, and Starry Black options.

Huawei requires a CN¥100 deposit for the pre-orders, and buyers can start making the full payment on August 5, when the pre-sale begins. The Nova Flip’s official launch will be held on August 6.

According to earlier rumors, the phone will “reach 5K” (CN¥5000) in China, which translates to around $690. It is said to have a price tag that costs more than the previous Nova generation models but will be cheaper than the Huawei Pocket.

Meanwhile, as per leaks, here are the things to expect from the Nova Flip: