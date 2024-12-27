Huawei testing Pura 80 Ultra with 50MP 1″ main cam, 50MP ultrawide, ultra large’ 1/1.3″ periscope

A new leak has revealed the main camera configuration Huawei is testing for its upcoming Huawei Pura 80 Ultra model.

Huawei is already working on the successor of its Pura 70 series. While its official debut could still be months away, leaks about it have already surfaced online. According to a new tip, the Chinese giant is now testing the camera system of the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra model.

The device is allegedly armed with a 50MP 1″ main camera paired with a 50MP ultrawide unit and a large periscope with a 1/1.3″ sensor. The system also allegedly implements a variable aperture for the main camera, but the tipster underscored that the details are not yet final, suggesting possible changes in the coming months.

Information about the Pura 80 Ultra remains scarce, but the specifications of its predecessor could be a good basis for predicting its details. To recall, The Pura 70 Ultra offers the following:

162.6 x 75.1 x 8.4mm dimensions, 226g weight

7nm Kirin 9010

16GB/512GB (9999 yuan) and 16GB/1TB (10999 yuan) configurations

6.8″ LTPO HDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2844 pixels resolution, and 2500 nits peak brightness

50MP wide (1.0″) with PDAF, Laser AF, sensor-shift OIS, and a retractable lens; 50MP telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3.5x optical zoom (35x super macro mode); 40MP ultrawide with AF

13MP ultrawide front cam with AF

5200mAh battery

100W wired, 80W wireless, 20W reverse wireless, and 18W reverse wired charging

HarmonyOS 4.2

Black, White, Brown, and Green colors

