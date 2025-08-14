Huawei Pura 80 Ultra is DXOMARK’s latest camera superstar

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra has snatched the top spot of DXOMARK’s smartphone camera ranking.

The Huawei model managed to steal the throne from the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which had the first place in June. According to the benchmarking website, the Pura phone scored a few points more than the Find X8 Ultra (175 vs. 169).

DXOMARK noted that the Pura 80 Ultra could still experience minor color and brightness issues during “challenging lighting conditions.” Yet, the review shows that the handheld excels in a lot of sections, including:

Consistently great results with vivid colors, sharp details, and natural exposure in different lighting conditions

Good portraits with flattering skin tones and soft, natural background blur

Impressive ultra-wide and telephoto zoom that keep images clear and detailed

Smooth & steady videos with excellent detail and clarity, even on the move

To recall, the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS (f1.6-f4.0), a 50MP telephoto with sensor-shift image stabilization and 3.7x optical zoom, a 12.5MP telephoto with sensor-shift anti-shake and 9.4x optical zoom, a 40MP ultrawide, and a Red Maple sensor. In front, it boasts a 13MP selfie camera.

Source