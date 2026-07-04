Huawei Pura X Max unit sales exceed 480K

According to a tipster, the Huawei Pura X Max has already sold over 480,000 units.

The device succeeds the original Huawei Pura X, which also made an impressive performance in China. According to its last figure leak, it sold over 1.5 million units.

Now, a new tip reveals how the Pura X Max is performing in the market. According to the leaker account @RDObservation, the device is now nearing its 500K mark.

The tip further states that the standard model has already sold 218,500, while the Collector’s Edition has already sold 265,700.

As reported previously, the phone surpassed the original Huawei Pura X’s total first-day sales by 215% during the same period. According to a report, the handheld recorded over 70,000 activations in its first day. This was followed by over 110,000 activations in the first three days, over 170,000 activations in the first seven days, and over 200,000 activations in the first ten days. The numbers reportedly outperformed those of all other foldables on the market. Yu Chengdong, Executive Director of Huawei and Chairman of the Terminal (Consumer) Business Group, later claimed that it surpassed all the sales of the brand’s earlier foldables.

To recall, the phone is available in China in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, priced at CN¥11,000, CN¥12,000, CN¥13,000, and CN¥14,000, respectively.

Here are more details about the Huawei Pura X Max:

Kirin 9030 Pro

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

7.7” 2584 × 1828px 1-120Hz LTPO 2.0 internal OLED

5.4” 1848 × 1264px 1-120Hz LTPO 2.0 external OLED

50MP f/1.4-f/4.0 main RYYB camera with OIS + 12.5MP ultrawide + 50MP RYYB periscope telephoto with OIS + Red Maple Gen 2 unit

8MP internal and external selfie cameras

5300mAh battery

66W wired + 50W wireless charging

HarmonyOS 6.1

IP58 and IP59 ratings

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Phantom Night Black, Zero Degree White, Interstellar Blue, Olive Gold, and Vibrant Orange

Via