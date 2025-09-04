Huawei Pura X sold 700K units in China

Despite being limited to China, the Huawei Pura X reportedly made impressive sales in its domestic market.

The Huawei model was launched in China in May. One of its distinctive features is its bizarre display measurement, which has a 16:10 ratio. This makes it shorter but wider than other models. Somehow, due to its size, it looks like a mini-tablet. It has a 6.3″ main display and a 3.5″ external screen. When unfolded, it is used as a regular vertical flip phone, but its orientation changes when it is closed. In general, the Huawei Pura X measures 143.2mm x 91.7mm when unfolded and 91.7mm x 74.3mm when folded.

Despite the Pura X 2 being rumored to be in the works, the brand still has not hinted at the possibility of the OG Pura X coming globally. Yet, despite being stuck in China, the brand reportedly sold over 700,000 units. According to Huawei, one of the main reasons for its success is its wide 16:10 foldable display, which offers a different user experience.

To recall, the Huawei Pura X offers the following details:

Kirin 9020

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB

6.3″ main 120Hz LTPO OLED with 2500nits peak brightness

3.5″ external 120Hz LTPO OLED

50MP f/1.6 RYYB main camera with OIS + 40MP f/2.2 RYYB ultrawide + 8MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS + spectral image sensor

10MP selfie camera

4720mAh battery

66W wired and 40W wireless charging

HarmonyOS 5.0

Black, White, Silver, Pattern Green, and Pattern Red

Source