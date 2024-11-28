Huawei releases Mate X6 spare parts price list

After announcing the Huawei Mate X6 in China, Huawei released its pricing list for its repair spare parts.

The Huawei Mate X6 is the latest foldable from the Chinese giant. It boasts a foldable 7.93″ LTPO display with a 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 2440 x 2240px resolution, and 1800nits peak brightness. The external display, on the other hand, is a 6.45″ LTPO OLED, which can deliver up to 2500nits of peak brightness.

The Mate X6 comes in a regular variant and a so-called Huawei Mate X6 Collector’s Edition, which pertains to the 16GB configurations. The spare parts of the two are similar in pricing, but the external screen of the Collector’s Edition is much pricier at CN¥1399.

According to Huawei, here’s how much the other spare parts of the Huawei Mate X6 cost: