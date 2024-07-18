Huawei store workers start informing customers about phone chips

After months of confidentiality, store staff at Huawei are now informing customers about the chips being used in the brand’s smartphones.

The news came amid the sanctions still being faced by the Chinese titan. To recall, the US government prohibits US companies from doing business with Huawei due to security concerns. Through the move, many expected that the Chinese brand would never be able to continue its business. Surprisingly, the company managed to produce its own 7nm Kirin 9000s, allowing its Mate 60 series to have 5G capabilities.

Huawei workers have reportedly started informing customers in its stores about the chip. However, the company remains silent about its chip’s presence in Huawei smartphones and still hasn’t advertised the component in its marketing materials.

Despite the company’s silence about the chip and its continued hardship due to the US sanctions, its business is surprisingly growing. In July, it reportedly exceeded a 10-million unit sales mark for the Mate 60 series and even experienced a 42.4% YoY growth in Chinese smartphone sales during the May-June period. In the first quarter of the year, it also managed to follow Apple and Samsung in the global premium phone market ranking and snatched the global foldable market crown from Samsung. Ultimately, it is now preparing its “HarmonyOS NEXT,” marking its full independence in the software side of the business.

