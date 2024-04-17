Huawei confirms plans to upgrade P series to ‘Pura’

The anticipated Huawei P70 series will no longer be coming. Nonetheless, according to the brand, the series will be renamed to a new “Pura” monicker.

The confirmation came from Huawei itself via its official account on the Chinese platform Weibo. This should answer the question of why Huawei still hasn’t announced the P70 series. According to the company, it will not introduce a P70 line, contradicting a bunch of earlier reports and leaks. Instead, it promises to introduce the so-called Huawei Pura 70 series. Based on the company’s tease, the lineup is considered an “upgrade” for Chinese buyers.

“HUAWEI P series upgraded to HUAWEI Pura, with a new attitude, and then set off!”

On the other hand, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station immediately followed the announcement with a claim that the series will consist of four models: Huawei Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and Pura 70 Ultra.

According to DCS, and as expected, the models will be offered in different configurations, with the latter two offering higher memory and storage. The tipster also leaked the colors of the models alongside a possible edition.