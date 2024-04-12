Latest leak shows new image of Huawei P70’s back design

A new leaked image has surfaced online, giving us the latest look at Huawei P70’s rear design.

We are still waiting for the announcement of the Huawei P70. Sadly, after earlier rumors about the postponement of the launch to April 2, Huawei remains mum about the series.

The company is reportedly presenting four models in the series: the Huawei P70, P70 Pro, P70 Pro+, and P70 Art. Three of these models appeared on Geekbench, and they were allegedly using the Kirin 9000S chips. In recent reports, images of the series also emerged, confirming that it will employ a triangular camera island for its rear camera system.

In past leaks, the module was shown housing the three cameras and the flash unit, with the color of the module depending on the overall colorway of the unit. In one of the images shared, the module is shown in black, while the other one comes in a marble blue color.

Now, we get another image complementing the past photos shared online. According to the image circulating on Weibo, the phone will also be offered in a white color option, with its triangular camera module appearing in a darker shade of white. As usual, there are three holes in the camera units encased in metal rings.

The image doesn’t come with other details, but according to past reports, the series will offer the following features:

Huawei P70

6.58″ LTPO OLED

50MP OV50H 1/1.3

5,000mAh

88W wired and 50W wireless

12/512GB configuration ($700)

Huawei P70 Pro

6.76″ LTPO OLED

50MP OV50H 1/1.3

5,200mAh

88W wired and 80W wireless

12/256GB configuration ($970)

Huawei P70 Pro+

6.76″ LTPO OLED

50MP IMX989 1″

5,100mAh

88W wired and 80W wireless

16/512GB configuration ($1,200)

Huawei P70 Art