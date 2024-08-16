Huawei trifold smartphone reportedly costs $4000

The Huawei trifold smartphone is expected to be expensive, and according to a leaker, it could reach a whopping $4000 price.

Huawei could soon announce the first trifold smartphone on the market. According to Digital Chat Station, the company has already started scheduling production. Photos of Huawei’s former CEO, Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu), using the phone in the wild further prove that it is now approaching its final stage. In the leaks, the three divisions of the alleged 10-inch display are revealed alongside the phone’s thin folded profile.

As per earlier reports, Huawei had faced some issues with the phone’s software. However, that might not be the biggest concern right now, with a new leak saying that its price could be extra steep.

DCS has previously said that the phone will be “very” expensive. Now, the leaker account @jasonwill101 has revealed that the unit’s actual price could hit CN¥29,000, or around $4000.

The tipster noted that this is the “expected” retail price of the model that the company set. The account shared that the current prototype of the Huawei trifold smartphone costs CN¥35,000, which is much higher than the company’s price tag goal. While this could mean that the retail price of the foldable could be much higher than the company wants, @jasonwill101 said that Huawei is “continuously working on reducing costs.”

Via