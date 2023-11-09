HyperOS 1.0 update is being tested for one more POCO smartphone!

Mobile technology giant POCO has come up with an exciting development. The long awaited HyperOS update for POCO F4 model has started testing. Users are eagerly awaiting the new HyperOS full of significant performance improvements and enhancements that this update will bring. First of all, testing POCO F4 with the Android 14 based HyperOS update once again shows the brand’s commitment to user experience.

POCO F4 HyperOS Update Latest Status

POCO aims to offer its users higher performance and a smoother experience with this update on the F4 model, which uses the Snapdragon 870 processor. On the other hand, Xiaomi’s other models, such as Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 10S, and POCO F3, will receive the Android 13 based HyperOS update. However, POCO F4 is breaking new ground with the Android 14 based HyperOS update. This is intended to provide a pioneering experience for users who prefer POCO F4.

POCO F4’s first internal HyperOS build is OS-23.11.8. This signals that future updates for POCO F4 are on the way. HyperOS 1.0 will start rolling out from Q2 2024. This update aims to bring significant performance improvements and new features to POCO users. While users were trying to find out when this eagerly awaited update would be released, they received an unexpected surprise regarding the Android 14 based HyperOS update for POCO F4.

It is especially noteworthy that POCO F4 equipped with the Snapdragon 870 processor will receive Android 14 based HyperOS update. The fact that only POCO F4 will receive the Android 14 update among Xiaomi’s models using this processor shows that this model is in a special position. Other models will receive their last updates with the Android 13 based HyperOS update.

The Android 14 based HyperOS update for POCO F4 once again demonstrates the brand’s technological leadership and innovation. Users will experience a faster, more powerful and more efficient experience on their smartphones. With this update, POCO F4 looks set to set a new standard in mobile technology.