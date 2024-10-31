HyperOS 2 global rollout timeline leaks

After revealing the release timeline of the HyperOS 2 in China, the global rollout of the update is now available as well, thanks to a new leak online.

The Chinese giant unveiled the new update during its huge event this week alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. To this end, the company also provided the list of Redmi and Xiaomi models that will receive the update in the coming months.

Now, folks from XiaomiTime have provided the HyperOS 2 global rollout timeline, noting that it will be introduced to a bunch of models starting in the first quarter of 2025. According to the outlet, the HyperOS 2 will be injected into the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 13T Pro globally before 2024 ends. On the other hand, the update will be released to the following models in Q1 2025:

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Redmi Note 13 / 13 NFC

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi Note 13 series (4G, Pro 5G, Pro+ 5G)

POCO X6 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 14T series

POCO F6 / F6 Pro

Redmi 13

Redmi 12

The operating system comes with several new system improvements and AI-powered capabilities, including AI-generated “movie-like” lock screen wallpapers, a new desktop layout, new effects, cross-device smart connectivity (including Cross-Device Camera 2.0 and the ability to cast the phone screen to TV picture-in-picture display), cross-ecological compatibility, AI features (AI Magic Painting, AI Voice Recognition, AI Writing, AI Translation, and AI Anti-Fraud), and more.

