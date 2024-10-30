Xiaomi HyperOS 2 is finally here

Xiaomi has finally lifted the veil from its new HyperOS 2. The company’s Android skin comes with a bunch of new features and capabilities and should roll out to Xiaomi and Redmi devices in the coming months.

The company announced the Xiaomi HyperOS 2 during its huge event in China, where it announced the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models.

The operating system comes with several new system improvements and AI-powered capabilities, including AI-generated “movie-like” lock screen wallpapers, a new desktop layout, new effects, cross-device smart connectivity (including Cross-Device Camera 2.0 and the ability to cast the phone screen to TV picture-in-picture display), cross-ecological compatibility, AI features (AI Magic Painting, AI Voice Recognition, AI Writing, AI Translation, and AI Anti-Fraud), and more.

In conjunction with the launch of the Xiaomi HyperOS 2, the brand confirmed the list of devices receiving it in the future. As the company shared, its latest devices, like the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, will come out of the box pre-installed with the HyperOS 2, while others are upgraded with the update.

Here is the official list shared by Xiaomi: