Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 comes with hidden camera detection feature

Xiaomi users should soon be able to detect hidden cameras through their HyperOS 2.0 devices soon.

That’s according to the discovery made by folks at XiaomiTime. According to the report, there will be two options for this feature.

First, users can scan any cameras connected to the WLAN. This will initially give them an instant idea of whether a camera unit is connected to a network to record their activities.

The second option seems to involve an actual camera detection capability. Based on the images shared in the report, users would be able to scan their environment for hidden cameras using their Xiaomi device’s camera system. Like the other camera-detecting apps, this could employ the infrared light in the camera system to locate small bursts of steady or flashing light from hidden cameras.

The Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 is expected to roll out to several Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi devices in October. In addition to the said feature, the update should also include other capabilities, including the new 6GB Extra RAM option. The company already offers the 4GB option by default. With the introduction of the 6GB option, users should be able to experience faster performance from their Xiaomi devices.