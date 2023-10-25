HyperOS Update Eligible Devices List: Which Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models will get HyperOS?

Xiaomi, a renowned player in the smartphone industry, is set to release its highly-anticipated HyperOS update in October. This update is expected to usher in a plethora of new features and optimizations that promise to enhance the user experience. However, as of now, Xiaomi has not made an official announcement regarding the list of devices that will receive the HyperOS update. In this comprehensive article, we will explore the devices that are likely to get the update, those that may miss out, and the factors influencing these decisions. So, if you are eagerly awaiting the HyperOS update for your Xiaomi, POCO, or Redmi device, keep reading for a detailed overview of the situation.

Devices Set to Receive HyperOS Update

Let’s start by discussing the devices that have a high probability of receiving the HyperOS update. Xiaomi has historically been committed to providing updates to its users, especially for devices that are relatively recent or were promised updates for an extended period. Here is a breakdown of the Xiaomi, POCO, and Redmi devices that are expected to be upgraded to HyperOS:

Xiaomi

Xiaomi, being one of the leading brands under the Xiaomi Corporation, boasts a considerable number of devices that are likely to get the HyperOS update. While the official release date is expected to be in October, Xiaomi has segmented its devices into different release timelines.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i / 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 3

Xiaomi Pad 6 / Pro / Max

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G / Pad 5 Pro Wifi

It’s important to note that Xiaomi’s premium models will be among the first to receive the HyperOS update in 2023, while the older and more affordable models are expected to follow suit in 2024. Xiaomi has consistently given priority to its flagship series over the Redmi series when it comes to updates, and this trend continues with HyperOS.

POCO

POCO, a sub-brand under Xiaomi, has gained popularity for its value-for-money devices. The HyperOS update is set to grace the following POCO devices:

POCO F5 Pro

POCO F5

POCO F4 GT

POCO F4

POCO F3

POCO F3 GT

POCO X6 Pro 5G

POCO X6 5G

POCO X5 Pro 5G

POCO X5 5G

POCO X4 GT

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M6 Pro 5G

POCO M5s

POCO M5

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 4G

POCO M4 5G

POCO C55

While POCO devices are on the list for HyperOS updates, it’s worth noting that the update rollout for POCO devices is expected to be slightly slower compared to Xiaomi devices.

Redmi

Redmi, another sub-brand of Xiaomi, has a vast lineup of devices that cater to various segments of the market. Xiaomi’s approach to updating Redmi devices varies between the Chinese and Global markets. In China, Xiaomi tends to prioritize Redmi devices for updates. Here’s the extensive list of Redmi devices expected to receive the HyperOS update:

Redmi K40

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro+

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K50

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K60E

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 11SE / Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10S / Redmi Note 11SE India

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 / Redmi 10 Prime / Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11E / Redmi 10 5G / Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 11 Prime 4G

Redmi Note 11 4G / 11 NFC 4G

Redmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro / 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC

Redmi 12C

Redmi 12

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G / Discovery

Redmi Note 12S

Redmi Note 12R / Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G / Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 13 4G / 4G NFC

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C 5G

It’s important to mention that Xiaomi prioritizes the Chinese market for Redmi devices when it comes to HyperOS updates.

Devices That May Miss Out on HyperOS

While there is excitement and anticipation surrounding the HyperOS update, it’s essential to recognize that not all devices will receive this update. Xiaomi has made it clear that certain devices will not be included in the update rollout, citing compatibility and other factors as the reasons. Here’s a list of devices that might not receive the HyperOS update:

Redmi K30 Series

The Redmi K30 series, encompassing Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Racing, Redmi K30i, and variants like Mi 10T, Pro, and POCO F2 Pro, is unlikely to be part of the HyperOS update. While Xiaomi has officially mentioned their exclusion, it’s a combination of hardware constraints and strategic decisions that suggest these devices may not receive the update. Users of these devices should prepare for the possibility of not receiving the latest MIUI update, which could limit their access to new features and improvements.

Redmi Note 9 Series

The Redmi Note 9 series, including Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 9S, is not expected to receive the HyperOS update. Although the exact reasons for their exclusion are not specified, it’s likely that factors such as hardware capabilities and performance limitations play a role. Unfortunately, users of these devices may have to continue using the current MIUI version and will not be able to enjoy the enhancements and optimizations brought by HyperOS.

Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X 5G

The Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X 5G are also unlikely to receive the HyperOS update. Various factors, such as hardware limitations or strategic decisions made by Xiaomi, may contribute to their exclusion from the HyperOS rollout. While it’s disappointing for users of these devices, they should be aware that they may not have access to the new features and improvements introduced in HyperOS.

Redmi 9 Series

Regrettably, the Redmi 9 series, consisting of Redmi 9, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Power, and Redmi 9T, will not receive the HyperOS update. Xiaomi has decided to exclude these devices from the update rollout, potentially due to hardware limitations or strategic considerations. Users of these devices may need to continue using the current MIUI version, missing out on the new features and optimizations offered by HyperOS.

POCO M2, POCO M2 Pro, POCO M3, and POCO X2

The likelihood of the POCO M2, POCO M2 Pro, POCO M3, and POCO X2 receiving the HyperOS update is low. While Xiaomi has not officially confirmed their exclusion, factors such as hardware capabilities and performance considerations may influence this decision. It is unfortunate for users of these devices, as they may not have the opportunity to experience the latest features and enhancements introduced in HyperOS. One of the primary reasons is the outdated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) in these devices.

POCO X3 and POCO X3 NFC

Surprisingly, even though the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite use the same processor as the POCO X3, the POCO X3 series will not receive the HyperOS update.

Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Lite

These popular mid-range devices from Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, are strong candidates for the HyperOS update. However, they did not even receive the Android 13 update, leaving users uncertain about their prospects for HyperOS.

Redmi A1, POCO C40, and POCO C50

The Redmi A1, POCO C40, and POCO C50, being budget devices with dedicated fan bases, have generated speculation regarding their potential to receive the HyperOS update. However, it’s worth noting that these devices didn’t even receive the MIUI 14 update. This raises doubts about their chances for HyperOS. An important factor contributing to the uncertainty is the devices old and outdated System-on-Chip (SoC). This aging hardware may pose limitations in terms of performance and compatibility with the latest MIUI updates, making it less likely for users of these devices to benefit from the latest features and improvements introduced in the upcoming update.

Conclusion

HyperOS update is generating considerable excitement among Xiaomi users, but there is still a shroud of uncertainty surrounding the devices that will receive this update. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the list of compatible devices, and the decision is influenced by various factors, including hardware capabilities, performance considerations, and user demand.

As the launch of HyperOS draws closer, Xiaomi is expected to release an official statement regarding device compatibility, which will provide much-needed clarity to its user base. Users of devices that may not receive the update should prepare for the possibility of missing out on the new features and improvements introduced in HyperOS. While the anticipation is palpable, the final word from Xiaomi will be the ultimate determinant of the devices that will enjoy the HyperOS experience. Until then, the Xiaomi community will continue to eagerly await further details about this highly-anticipated update. We expect the HyperOS beta release to commence in October 2023.