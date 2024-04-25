Vivo Y18e to get Helio G85 chip, 4GB RAM, HD+ display

The Vivo Y18e makes an appearance on the Google Play Console, revealing several details about it, including its MediaTek Helio G85 chip, 4GB RAM, and an HD+ display.

The device in the listing comes with the V2333 model number. This is the same model number spotted in the Vivo Y18 when it appeared on the same platform, indicating that it could indeed be the Vivo Y18e model. Also, it shows great similarity with the Y18e device with the V2350 model number that appeared on the BIS certification earlier.

According to the listing, the handheld will offer a 720×1612 resolution, giving it an HD+ display. It is also revealed to have a 300ppi pixel density.

On the other hand, the listing shows that the Y18e will have a MediaTek MT6769Z chip. This is an octa-core chip with a Mali G52 GPU. Based on the details shared, it could be the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Ultimately, the listing shows that the device will run on the Android 14 system. It also shares the image of the phone, which appears to have slim side bezels but a thick bottom bezel. It also has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. In the back, its camera island is placed in the upper left section, with the camera units arranged vertically.