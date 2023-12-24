POCO HyperOS and Redmi HyperOS projects cancelled

Xiaomi has recently unveiled its latest operating system, Xiaomi HyperOS, as part of the development of MIUI 15 across all its device platforms. This marks the end of the MIUI era, as Xiaomi has decided to unify the naming convention under Xiaomi HyperOS to make seamless device integration. Initially, there were plans to release the operating system under three distinct names: Xiaomi HyperOS, POCO HyperOS, and Redmi HyperOS. However, Xiaomi has reconsidered this strategy.

Instead of proceeding with the three separate names, Xiaomi has opted to streamline the updates for Redmi and POCO devices under the overarching Xiaomi HyperOS brand. This is Xiaomi’s commitment to providing a user experience across its product lineup.

The certification received earlier had hinted at this consolidation. The certification process was showing that updates for Redmi and POCO devices would be rolled out with different naming, not Xiaomi HyperOS.

But, HyperOS updates for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices were released under the name Xiaomi HyperOS. Furthermore, the POCO HyperOS, Redmi HyperOS, and Xiaomi HyperOS logo files in the HyperOS 1.0 version includes the same Xiaomi HyperOS logo.

This strategic shift not only simplifies the branding for users but also ensures a more consistent and efficient development and update process for Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. As the tech landscape evolves, Xiaomi continues to adapt its strategies to enhance user experience and streamline its product offerings.