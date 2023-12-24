This is what Windows-based HyperOS looks like

Xiaomi has once again pushed the boundaries of technological integration with the latest version of Xiaomi HyperOS, introducing the HyperOS Interconnect. This is basically Windows-based HyperOS. This innovative solution combines the capabilities of Xiaomi ecosystem devices, streamlining device management and connectivity. With the goal of creating a seamless user experience, this is top feature of HyperOS, HyperOS Interconnect eliminates the need to switch between devices, offering a centralized hub for various functions.

One of the standout features of Windows based HyperOS is its ability to answer calls on the computer, transforming it into a comprehensive communication center. Users can easily access their phone’s camera directly from the computer, fostering a convenient and efficient workflow. The integration extends to mobile hotspots, mobile apps, and computer tasks, providing users with a one-click solution to connect and manage various devices.

A noteworthy feature of HyperOS Interconnect is its support for clipboard sharing across mobile phones, tablets, and computers. This enables users to effortlessly copy and paste text and images across their devices with a single click. The new converged device center further enhances the user experience by providing a more intuitive interface for managing connected devices. This centralized control hub simplifies the management of multiple devices, making it easier for users to navigate and control their digital ecosystem.

The HyperOS Interconnect doesn’t stop at smartphones and computers. It seamlessly connects with tablets, enabling users to share their keyboard and mouse effortlessly. The tablet serves multiple purposes, acting as a mirror screen, an extended display, and supporting touch functionalities. This level of integration enhances user flexibility and productivity, especially for those who rely on multiple devices in their daily activities.

Xiaomi’s HyperOS Interconnect represents a significant step forward in the realm of unified device management. By making HyperOS, the company has created a seamless ecosystem that simplifies the user experience across various devices. The ability to answer calls, access the phone’s camera, and connect to multiple devices with a single click demonstrates Xiaomi’s commitment to providing a cohesive and efficient digital ecosystem.