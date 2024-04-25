Oppo A60 4G renders reveal expected front, back designs

We now have an idea of what the Oppo A60 4G will look like once it is introduced by the company in the coming days, thanks to some renders shared online.

The Oppo A60 4G has made some appearances recently on the Google Play Console. This revealed several details about it, including its look. However, it was only limited to its front design, leaving us clueless about its rear design, especially its main camera design. Thankfully, the Hindi website 91Mobiles recently shared some renders of the Oppo A60 4G.

The renders echo the earlier images spotted on the Google Play Console, with the front of the device having thin side bezels and the bottom bezel appearing thicker than the rest. It also has a flat display with a punch-hole cutout in the upper center part. In the back, the device sports a pill-shaped camera island, which is positioned vertically. Inside, it houses two camera lenses alongside a flash unit. According to earlier reports, the phone will sport 50MP, 8MP, and 2MP cameras.

These details add to the things we already know about the Oppo A60 4G, including: