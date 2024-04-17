Google Play Console database reveals Oppo A60’s specs, design

Ahead of its international launch, the Oppo A60 was recently spotted on the Google Play Console database. The discovery has revealed several important details about the phone, including its SoC, RAM, and even front design.

The Oppo A60 device spotted on the database bears the CPH2631 model number, with the listing providing details about its hardware. This starts with the octa-core processor, which, despite not being named directly, is shown boasting the QTI SM6225 codename with four Cortex A73 cores (2.4GHz), four Cortex A53 cores (1.9GHz), and an Adreno 610 GPU. Based on these details, it can be deduced that the chip the device houses is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680.

Aside from that, the listing shows the front appearance of the Oppo A60, which sports thin side bezels and a center punch hole cutout for the selfie camera. As for other details, the device comes with 12GB RAM, Android 14-based Color OS 14, HD display, and a 1604 x 720 pixels resolution. These things add to the previously reported details about the model, including its 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired fast charging support, 50MP primary sensor camera, and an 8MP selfie camera with EIS.

