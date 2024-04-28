BIS certification indicates Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s imminent India launch

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has just been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, which could be an indication of its upcoming launch in India.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Vivo X Fold 3 first launched in China back in March. Later, several leaks and reports suggest that the series could also be introduced to global markets. According to an earlier claim, the standard X Fold 3 model would be launched in India, while the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro made an appearance on Indonesia’s TKDN website. Now, another piece of proof has been discovered after the Pro model appeared on the BIS website in India, which could translate to the launch of both models in the said market.

On the website, the model was seen carrying the same V2330 model number reported in the past, proving it is the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model.

With this, consumers in India could expect both the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Vivo X Fold 3 in the coming weeks, offering the following details:

Vivo X Fold 3

It supports both Nano and eSIM as a dual-SIM device.

It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top.

It measures 159.96×142.69×4.65mm when unfolded and only weighs 219 grams.

Its 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display comes with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

The basic model comes with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It also has an Adreno 740 GPU and a Vivo V2 chip.

Vivo X Fold 3 is available in 12GB/256GB (CNY 6,999), 16GB/256GB (CNY 7,499), 16GB/512GB (CNY 7,999), and 16GB/1TB (CNY 8,999) configurations.

Its camera system is made of a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra wide-angle, and a 50MP portrait sensor. It also has 32MP selfie shooters both on its external and internal displays.

It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, a USB Type-C port, fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition.

It is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro