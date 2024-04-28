Vivo Y18, Y18e price tags leak ahead of expected India launch

If you are one of the Vivo fans waiting for the arrival of the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e, you no longer have to wait for their official announcement to know their configuration prices. According to the latest leaks, you can get one of the models for as low as ₹7,999 in India.

The two phones will be the latest entry of Vivvo for its Y series lineup. It will follow the launch of the Vivo Y200i in China, with both the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18 models expected to be the newest budget offerings of the brand.

Now, leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles Hindi) has given us more ideas of how much the models will cost exactly. According to the tipster, the Vivo Y18 will be offered in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, which will cost ₹8,999 and ₹9,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the more affordable Vivo Y18e model will be offered for ₹7,999, with the phone offering a single configuration of 4GB/64GB.

As expected, the Vivo Y18 and Vivo Y18e will come with different sets of features. According to earlier reports and leaks, the two models will offer the following details:

Vivo Y18

6.56″ 90Hz HD LCD display with 840 nits peak brightness

MediaTek Helio G85

4GB/128GB, 4GB/64GB configurations (plus 4GB extended RAM and up to 1TB internal storage)

50MP rear camera plus 0.08MP secondary sensor

8MP selfie camera

5,000mAh battery

10W charging support

IP54 rating

Vivo Y18e