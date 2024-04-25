OnePlus 13 to get 6.8” curved display, new design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

The OnePlus 13 will be loaded with interesting features. That’s according to the latest leak about the model, which is rumored to be armed with a 6.8” curved display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, alongside an improved design.

That’s according to the claims of a well-known leaker account, Digital Chat Station, on Weibo. According to the tipster, the device will feature a 2K LTPO OLED, which will measure 6.8 inches. This means that the OnePlus 13 will still be a fairly large phone, just like its predecessors. On a positive note, the leak says that the display will employ the micro-curved panel technology, giving it curved edges on all four sides. This should improve the bezel size of the display and the comfort when handling the unit. It is also reportedly going to use an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an improvement over the current optical scanner in the OnePlus 12.

Additionally, DCS echoed earlier claims that the device will be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. This complements a separate report, which claims that the phone will be one of the next models that will be announced to use the chip after Xiaomi makes its announcement of its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro devices in October.

Ultimately, the OnePlus 13 is expected to get a revamped camera island in the back, with the component rumored to get a periscope camera with a higher optical zoom. The details of the camera module, however, remain unknown. We will update this story with more information soon.