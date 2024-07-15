Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 gets 6GB Extra RAM option

The Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 could soon offer users a bunch of new interesting capabilities. One of them is the improved Extra RAM feature, which should soon allow users to expand their RAM up to 6GB.

The Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 update is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of the year and should have its broader rollout next year. It will be provided to various Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi devices, and the most recent releases of the brands will be first on the list.

Earlier reports already revealed several features of the phone, including new animations and wallpapers, better UI, and new experiences. One of the latest discoveries in the update is the Extra 6GB RAM option, which gives users the option to use some of their device storage for RAM.

Random access memory, or RAM, is necessary for devices as it pertains to the temporary storage of the data being used at the moment. This way, the processor can instantly access and retrieve the information needed. It is one of the points buyers usually look for in their devices, with some offering up to 16GB to 24GB RAM now.

In HyperOS 2.0, Xiaomi will offer users the option to expand their RAM up to 6GB using the Extend RAM feature. The company already offers the 4GB option by default. With the introduction of the 6GB option, users should be able to experience faster performance from their Xiaomi devices.