New HyperOS update rolls out to Xiaomi 14 in China… Here’s everything new

Xiaomi has started releasing a new HyperOS update for its Xiaomi 14 devices in China. The update brings minor additions, fixes, and system improvements.

The new HyperOS OS1.0.45.0.UNCCNXM update comes at 389MB and is only available for Xiaomi 14 in the Chinese market. According to the changelog provided by the company, the update is meant to fix various issues in the device. Nonetheless, the update also comes with some optimizations for system improvements alongside some additions to the Xiaomi CarWith feature.

Here are the details of the HyperOS OS1.0.45.0.UNCCNXM changelog:

Settings

Added an update to the CarWith visual experience, redrawing 6 types of horizontal and vertical car styles, including new map cards, music cards, and Xiao Ai classmate dialogue styles to improve the aesthetics of the interface

Added CarWith personalization customization, supporting the setting of car wallpapers, changing background effects, customizing card sorting, adding widgets and other functions·Optimized the CarWith navigation experience, supporting full-screen display of map navigation, and adding navigation floating capsules·Optimized the connection experience and stability of CarWith

Clock

Fixed the issue that when setting the repeat cycle of the alarm, the abnormal selection will occur when switching to dark mode

Mobile Manager

Fixed the issue where the natural disaster warning subscription option disappeared abnormally

Free window

Fixed the problem of abnormal display of small window video application when switching between horizontal and vertical screens · Fixed the problem of abnormal size of mini window after hanging in some game scenes

Status bar, notification bar

Fixed the abnormal display of text and notifications in some scenes in different languages

Vientiane Screen Off

Fixed the issue of occasional flash back in some cases

More features and optimizations

Fixed the issue of long screenshots with a completely black background during global search

System

Optimize the startup animation strategy to improve the application startup speed·Optimize the application startup process to improve the application startup speed·Fix some game crash issues

Desktop

Optimize the animation stability when sliding up the app to return to the desktop·Fix the problem of empty space in the desktop layout of the clone space in some scenes

Lock screen