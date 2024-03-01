HyperOS rolls out in India to select devices; More models to receive update

After an earlier announcement confirming the release of the HyperOS update to users in India, Xiaomi officially started the move.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.

As of today’s rollout, only a handful of devices are receiving the update, which includes the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Pad 6 and Redmi 12 5G, 12C, 11 Prime, and Redmi Pad. Thankfully, the list will be expanded this March by also rolling out the HyperOS to more devices. Ultimately, the company said that it would continue releasing the update until the second quarter of the year. However, details about the Poco devices in the market remain unknown.

Here is the roadmap of the HyperOS update release:

February 29:

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12C

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi Pad

March

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro +

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 12 Pro +

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12

Q2 2024