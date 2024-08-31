IMEI reveals Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is launching in 2025

Xiaomi is already working on the Mix Flip 2, and it could launch next year.

Even though Xiaomi has just released the OG Mix Flip, the smartphone giant is already working on its successor: the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. The device was spotted on IMEI, where it bears two model numbers, indicating that it is coming in two different variants.

Based on its 2505APX7BC and 2505APX7BG model numbers, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will be released to the Chinese and global markets, just like the current Mix Flip. The model numbers also reveal their release date, with the “25” segments suggesting that it would be in 2025. While the “05” parts could mean that the month would be July, it could still follow the path of the Mix Flip, which was also expected to be released in May but instead launched in July.

Sadly, the IMEI doesn’t offer the specifications of the phone, so we remain clueless about it. Nonetheless, there’s a huge chance the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will borrow several details from its predecessor, which offers:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

16GB/1TB, 12/512GB, and 12/256GB configurations

6.86″ internal 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness

4.01″ external display

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP

Selfie: 32MP

4,780mAh battery

67W charging

black, white, purple, colors and Nylon fiber edition

