Impressive Redmi Note 12 will receive HyperOS 1.0 update, now HyperOS tests started!

Good news for Redmi Note 12 users! Xiaomi recently officially announced HyperOS. Immediately after the announcement, many users were wondering when their smartphones would receive the HyperOS update. Some of these users are using the Redmi Note 12 4G model. We have checked the internal HyperOS tests and we come up with news that will make users happy. HyperOS 1.0 tests for Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC have started.

Redmi Note 12 HyperOS Update Latest Status

Redmi Note 12 was launched in the Q1 of 2023. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685. When compared to other competitors in its price range, it offers ambitious features. With the announcement of HyperOS, it is curious when the Redmi Note 12 models will receive the HyperOS 1.0 update. HyperOS 1.0 has started to be tested on Redmi Note 12 models. Check out the last internal HyperOS 1.0 builds of Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFC!

Redmi Note 12 4G: OS1.0.0.13.UMTMIXM, OS1.0.0.3.UMTINXM

Redmi Note 12 4G NFC: OS1.0.0.7.UMGMIXM, OS1.0.0.2.UMGEUXM

Redmi Note 12 4G has the codename “tapas“. Internal HyperOS testing is underway for the Global and India ROMs. At the same time, HyperOS testing of the Redmi Note 12 4G NFC is ongoing. This model comes with the codename “topaz“. HyperOS 1.0 testing of EEA and Global ROMs seems to have started.

Users should be very excited after this news. Redmi Note 12 models will start receiving the new HyperOS 1.0 update from Q1 2024. This could be earlier depending on the status of HyperOS testing. In short, between December 2023 and January 2024, devices will receive the HyperOS 1.0 update.

HyperOS is expected to bring significant improvements to the Redmi Note 12. We should not forget that this new software is based on Android 14. The Android 14 update will also come with HyperOS and will significantly improve system stability. If you are curious about the details of HyperOS, we already have a review. You can learn more by clicking here.