Infinix Note 40 Pro, Pro+ Racing Edition now in India

After their earlier debut, the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Pro+ Racing Edition have finally arrived in India.

The Infinix phones are basically the same as the standard Infinix Note 40 Pro and Pro+ models, but they offer a more luxurious look due to the brand’s collaboration with BMW and Designworks. This gives fans the racing theme details on their phones, including the BMW’s M Power logo on the back and BMW-themed wallpapers and icons.

The phones are now available on Flipkart, where the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition sells for ₹21,999, while the Pro+ Racing Edition costs ₹24,999.

Here are more details about the two:

Infinix Note 40 Pro

Mediatek Dimensity 7020

6.78″ curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 108MP main with OIS + 2MP + 2MP

Selfie: 32MP

5000mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based XOS 14

Infinix Note 40 Pro+