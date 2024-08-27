Infinix Note 40 Pro, Pro+ Racing Edition now in India

After their earlier debut, the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Pro+ Racing Edition have finally arrived in India.
The Infinix phones are basically the same as the standard Infinix Note 40 Pro and Pro+ models, but they offer a more luxurious look due to the brand’s collaboration with BMW and Designworks. This gives fans the racing theme details on their phones, including the BMW’s M Power logo on the back and BMW-themed wallpapers and icons.
The phones are now available on Flipkart, where the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition sells for ₹21,999, while the Pro+ Racing Edition costs ₹24,999.
Here are more details about the two:
Infinix Note 40 Pro
- Mediatek Dimensity 7020
- 6.78″ curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED
- Rear Camera: 108MP main with OIS + 2MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 32MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W charging
- Android 14-based XOS 14
Infinix Note 40 Pro+
- Mediatek Dimensity 7020
- 6.78″ curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED
- Rear Camera: 108MP main with OIS + 2MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 32MP
- 4600mAh battery
- 100W charging
- Android 14-based XOS 14