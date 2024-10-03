Budget model Infinix Smart 9 launches in Bangladesh, Malaysia

The Infinix Smart 9 is now available in Bangladesh and Malaysia as one of the latest entry-level smartphones in the market.

Infinix did not make any huge announcement about the phone and instead listed it on its official website silently.

Despite its starting price of $75, the Infinix Smart 9 features the standard details of a budget smartphone. It is powered by a Helio G81 chip and complemented by either 3GB/64GB or 4GB/128GB configurations, with the latter reportedly delivering “48-month fluency.”

It also has a 5000mAh battery that powers its 6.7″ HD+ 120Hz LCD. The screen itself is also impressive, thanks to its Always-On capability, a punch-hole cutout for the 8MP selfie unit, and a Dynamic Bar feature.

The phone is available in Black, Mint Green, Gold, and Neo Titanium colors. It is now listed in Malaysia and Bangladesh, with its base configuration priced at MYR 299 in the former. More details about the phone’s pricing are expected to be announced soon.

Here are more details about Infinix Smart 9’s specifications:

Helio G81

3GB/64GB or 4GB/128GB configurations

6.7″ HD+ 120Hz LCD

Selfie: 8MP

Rear Camera: 13MP main + Auxiliary unit

5000mAh battery

IP54 rating

XOS 14

Black, Mint Green, Gold, and Neo Titanium colors

