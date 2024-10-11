Infinix Zero Flip is coming on October 17 in India

Infinix has confirmed that it will also launch the Infinix Zero Flip in India. According to the company’s teaser material, its first foldable will be announced in the said market on October 17.

The Infinix Zero Flip was launched last month in Nigeria. It resembles the Tecno Phantom V Flip2, which is not a surprise since Infinix and Tecno are both under Transsion Holdings. The phone was announced in Rock Black and Blossom Glow color options and in a single 8GB/512GB configuration for ₦1,065,000.

Now, the brand has shared that the Zero Flip will also hit the Indian market soon. No other details about the phone were shared, but an earlier report says it would fall under India’s ₹50K – ₹55K smartphone segment.

As for its details, it could borrow the same set of specifications from its global variant sibling, which offers:

195g

16mm (folded)/ 7.6mm (unfolded)

MediaTek Dimensity 8020

8GB RAM

512GB storage

6.9″ foldable FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED with 1400 nits peak brightness

3.64″ external 120Hz AMOLED with 1056 x 1066px resolution and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 2

Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie: 50MP

4720mAh battery

70W charging

Android 14-based XOS 14.5

Rock Black and Blossom Glow colors

Via