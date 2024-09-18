Infinix Zero Flip specs leak ahead of global launch

Infinix is expected to unveil its first flip phone globally soon. Ahead of the company’s official announcement, however, a leak has already revealed the foldable’s key details.

The news follows an earlier tease by the company showing the phone in a limited view. The material only shows the phone’s black color with a focus on its hinge. The brand did not share other details, but recent leaks have revealed more information about the Zero Flip.

One includes the Infinix Zero Flip’s Violet Garden color option, its spacious external display, and its rear camera arrangement. According to the phone’s leaked material, the phone will have flat side frames and a Gorilla Glass-fortified 3.64″ 120Hz cover OLED.

Now, the most recent leak from Vietnam retailer Queen Mobile has revealed Infinix Zero Flip’s following details:

MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip

8GB/512GB (rumored)

PDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 internal storage

Main 6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

3.64” 120Hz cover OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 10.8MP secondary lens

Selfie: 12MP

4590mAh battery

70W charging

Android 14-based XOS 14.5

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and NFC support

