iQOO confirms Neo 9S Pro+ AnTuTu score, game features, color options

iQOO has confirmed several details about the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ ahead of its July 11 debut in China.

The news follows the confirmation of iQOO of the device’s announcement date in the local market. In the post shared by the company earlier this week, it shared that the phone will be offering the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 5,500mAh battery, 120W charging, 50MP main and ultrawide rear camera units, OriginOS 4.0, and a 7.99mm thickness (for the glass version).

The post also includes an image of the iQOO Neo9s Pro+, confirming that one of the model’s design options is a blue leather design. Now, iQOO is back to provide more details about the phone.

In the latest materials shared, the company revealed the three color options of the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+: black, white, and a dual-color option composed of blue and white colors. According to earlier reports, the last will be called Buff Blue.

In addition to those, the brand wants to portray the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ as a pretty capable gaming device. According to the company, the handheld registered a total of 2,335,110 points on AnTuTu, which should be impressive enough for a phone in the segment. The brand also revealed that the phone is armed with 144fps to efficiently cater to games. Specifically, iQOO says the Neo 9S Pro+ can handle the Star Canyon’s 10v10 gameplay mode by allowing 119.9 frames for 30 minutes.