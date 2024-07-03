Confirmed: iQOO Neo9s Pro+ to debut on July 11 with blue leather design, SD8 G3, 5500mAh battery

Jia Jingdong, Vice President for the Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, has confirmed that the iQOO Neo9s Pro+ will be officially announced on July 11 in China. Aside from that, the VP shared several key details about the phone.

This news follows the string of rumors and leaks about the iQOO Neo9s Pro+ in the past weeks. Now, it has been confirmed that fans only need to wait a few days to hear about the product from iQOO.

In a lengthy post on Weibo, Jingdong confirmed the move, promising fans in China that it will arrive next Thursday. He also confirmed that the iQOO Neo9s Pro+ will offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 5,500mAh battery, 120W charging, 50MP main and ultrawide rear camera units, OriginOS 4.0, and a 7.99mm thickness (for the glass version).

The post also includes an image of the iQOO Neo9s Pro+, confirming that one of the model’s design options is a blue leather design, which was earlier reported under the monicker “Buff Blue.” This variant of the upcoming phone is significantly similar to a certain variant of the Neo 9s Pro, which comes in red.