iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ reportedly coming on July 11

A leaker has claimed that the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ will be launching on July 11.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station made the claim on Weibo and reiterated several details about the phone.

In the post, the tipster echoed earlier reports about the model, noting that it would be armed with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 5500mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and single-point ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint sensor. Also, according to DCS in earlier posts, the iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ is “the ultimate affordable flagship.”

According to rumors, the model will be similar to the Chinese variant of the iQOO Neo 9 and will also have a new “Buff Blue” color option. It is said to showcase a white and blue back panel, with the former having a gradient look. This complements one of the current designs of the iQOO Neo 9 in red color.

Other details available about the model include its 16GB RAM, 6.78” OLED with 2800 x 1260px resolution, plastic middle frame, dual camera system with 50MP main unit, and 16MP selfie. In other sections, it is believed to be adopting the details of its Neo 9S Pro sibling.