iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ reportedly shares similarities to Neo 9 Pro, except in these areas

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station is back with some leaks about the iQOO Neo 9s Pro+. According to the tipster, the device will be similar to the Chinese variant of the QOO Neo 9 Pro but shared that it will still feature some improvements.

The iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ is expected to debut in July. Rumors about its approaching arrival have just increased after it was spotted on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology platform carrying the V2403A model number. The listing didn’t reveal the details of the phone, but DCS has recently added more information to the rumored smartphone.

In a recent post, the tipster suggested that the iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ is basically the same as China’s Neo 9 Pro in terms of hardware. However, DCS noted that there would be improvements in the SoC, battery, and security authentication details. Specifically, the account shared that compared to the iQOO Neo 9 Pro with a Dimensity 9300 SoC, a 5160mAh battery, and a standard optical in-screen fingerprint, the Neo 9s Pro+ will boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip alongside an “upgraded” battery and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. According to DCS in earlier posts, the iQOO Neo 9s Pro+ is “the ultimate affordable flagship.”